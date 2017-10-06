Election Commission adjourns hearing in AIADMK’s Two-leaves symbol case on 13 October

Chennai, October 6: The Election Commission on Friday evening had adjourned hearing in AIADMK Two-leaves symbol conflict case on 13 October, 3 PM.

The fighting for “two leaves” symbol had reached its peak on Friday as the Election Commission conducted a significant hearing on requests from the parties supervised by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and separatist leader TTV Dhinakaran that the Two leaves symbol shall be allotted to them.

election Commission adjourns hearing in AIADMK two-leave symbol dispute case for 13 October, 3 PM. — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

Delhi: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam reaches Election Commission for AIADMK two-leaves symbol case. pic.twitter.com/byCMeafuxk — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

Delhi: Lawyers of #TTVDhinakaran arrive at Election Commission in connection with ‘Two leaves’ symbol case pic.twitter.com/fyFaCsJVQ1 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

I am going to the Election Commission. I have full confidence that we will get ‘Two leaves’ symbol: O Pannerselvam, Deputy CM, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/0wV2J3ZPm0 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti and Election Commissioners Om Prakash Rawat and Sunil Arora were there in the hearing at the Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Both the factions have presented their case.