Election Commission adjourns hearing in AIADMK’s Two-leaves symbol case on 13 October

Chennai, October 6: The Election Commission on Friday evening had adjourned hearing in AIADMK Two-leaves symbol conflict case on 13 October, 3 PM.

The fighting for “two leaves” symbol had reached its peak on Friday as the Election Commission conducted a significant hearing on requests from the parties supervised by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and separatist leader TTV Dhinakaran that the Two leaves symbol shall be allotted to them.

Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti and Election Commissioners Om Prakash Rawat and Sunil Arora were there in the hearing at the Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Both the factions have presented their case.

