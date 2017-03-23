Election Commission freezes AIADMK symbol: OPS ‘disappointed’, says will continue fight

Chennai, March 23: Expressing frustration over the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to freeze the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) election symbol, previous Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said he would raise his voice lawfully to get back the symbol.

“Regardless of having kept solid contentions before the Election Commission, we are disillusioned by the outcomes. We will keep on raising voice lawfully to get back our symbol,” the Panneerselvam camp said in a statement.

Earlier, Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, who belongs to party general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s group, affirmed the decision would not affect them in the upcoming R.K. Nagar by-election.

“We will now take up the issue and I am confident that we will recover the Symbol,” Dinakaran told media here.

The Election Commission decided to freeze the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) election symbol of ‘Two Leaves’, after agents of Panneerselvam and former party general secretary V.K. Sasikala groups made their claims for it.

“Election Commission is not in a position to give any official conclusion at the present point in the brief span accessible specified previously. Thus, the Election Commission is left with no other alternative in these convincing conditions however to make a break request which might be reasonable for both the battling bunches,” the ECI stated, deciding that neither of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) groups can utilize the image or the name of the Party.

The Election Commission additionally requested that both the groups pick another symbol to contest the current by-polls in R.K. Nagar.

The Poll Pannel additionally permitted both groups a further and last chance of illustrating reports and sworn statements most recent by April 17.

The Election Commission’s decision taken after a hearing on Wednesday, with both groups introducing their contentions. While previous Chief Minister OPS’ camp staked claim to the two leaves symbol in light of the fact that they had the support of a lion’s share of the party framework, Sasikala’s group informed the EC that most AIADMK MLAs and MPs were on its side.

Panneerselvam-drove group had a week ago guaranteed that the party symbol legitimately had a place with it as Sasikala’s selection as the AIADMK general secretary seemed to be ‘invalid and unlawful’.

The tussle over party symbol started in perspective of the by-poll to the R.K. Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai on April 12.

The electorate was held by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.