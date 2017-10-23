Election Commission not working under pressure says Achal Kumar Joti, Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi, October 23: The Chief Election Commissioner, Achal Kumar Joti, had rejected the charges of the opposition parties, that Election Commission is under pressure regarding the Gujarat election dates.

Joti said the Election Commission does not intrude in the election campaign, and attested that no exceptional inclination is being given to any political gathering and guaranteed that Election Commission gives break even with chances to every single political faction.

A total of 26443 employees of the state government will be given election duties: Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti to ANI — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2017

At a time when restoration work (Gujarat floods) is done,it involves a lot of government force: Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2017

CEC, Sh. Achal Kumar Joti along with Election Commissioners announces schedule for Elections to the Legislative Assembly of #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/eGQa0EdxKU — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2017

He further added that political bodies make election guarantees amid the fights and Election Commission isn’t acting till the model code of conduct come into being after Prime Minister Modi announced his plans amid his meetings in the election expected state.

Joti additionally said the Election Commission has initiated talks with the Home Ministry as to security and managerial staff organization for the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He added that VVPATs will be introduced at all election stations notwithstanding EVMs which will help every voter to see his or her votes casted.