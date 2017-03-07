Election Commission Notice To Akhilesh For Abetting Bribery

New Delhi, March 07: The Election Commission issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly abetting the offence of bribery during an Election campaign in Bhadohi on March 4th.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been asked to reply latest by today evening.

The Election Commission said bribing or abetment of bribery of voters is an offence under Section 171E of the IPC and also a corrupt practice under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and thus, in the Election Commission’s view, Akhilesh’s statement violated Model Code of Conduct provisions.

When one of his election campaign at Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, Akhilesh Yadav had allegedly told the voters to take money from the rival candidates and only keeping in mind the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol ‘Cycle’ while polling their votes.

“It is heard that voters are being given money by some candidates. My advice to you is to take the money with yourself and vote for the bicycle”

-Akhilesh Yadav.

The commission earlier issued a notice to Defence Minster Manohar Parrikar after it took aware of the complaints from the Goa Forward Party and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 2.

The commission has alleged that Manohar Parrikar intentionally encouraged the public to take the bribe for voting and abetted the offence during the electoral process.

The Union Defence Minister made the announcement in question at Chimbel on January 29, in which he allegedly said he had no problem with people accepting money from other parties to attend their rallies, but they should vote for “BJP”.

Likewise, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by the EC in January for ‘deliberately instigating’ the public to accept bribes for voting during a rally in Mapusa, Bardez Taluuka and Goa.

The matter was brought to the Commission’s attention by the BJP Goa unit which had complained to the Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer.

“Friends now that time for elections are on doorsteps, someone from Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress will come and distribute money, in fact, I heard that it has already started. But don’t refuse the money. Take that. It is our money that they have looted from us for ages. And take new notes, don’t take the old ones. And one more thing, don’t accept Rs. 5000, instead demand Rs. 10,000 citing inflation” during a rally, Arvind Kejriwal said,