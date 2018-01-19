Election Commission recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLA’s

Accusing of holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries, the Election Commission has recommended the disqualification of 20 MLA’s belonging to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

If the recommendations are carried on, by-elections to the 20 seats will have to be held.

The decision has been taken days before Achal Kumar Joti retires as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Though 21 MLAs were named in the case, the number came down to 20 after Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh resigned to contest against Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Both the Congress and the BJP had been pressing upon the Election Commission to order the disqualification.

The entire issue came into existence when on March 13, 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal government passed an order appointing 21 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. This was challenged by Advocate Prashant Patel who petitioned President Pranab Mukherjee on June 19, 2015, that these MLAs were now holding ‘office of profit’ and should be disqualified.