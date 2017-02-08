Election Commission seeks clarification from AIADMK on Sasikala

New Delhi, Feb 8: The Election Commission of India has sought “response” from the AIADMK after Sasikala Pushpa, a sacked party member, questioned V.K. Sasikala’s elevation as head of the ruling Tamil Nadu party and sought its intervention, poll panel officials said on Wednesday.

Director Election Commission Dhirender Ojha told IANS that Sasikala Pushpa had given a petition to the poll commission. “The commission has forwarded it to the AIADMK party for their response,” he said.

Rajesh Malhotra, another poll panel official in the media division, said the letter was sent last week and there has been “no further development since then”.

He denied reports that the commission had pointed to the AIADMK that party rules may have been flouted in making V.K. Sasikala the party General Secretary, following the death of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5.

Ojha said the commission had also received the names of new office bearers from the AIADMK “with a copy of the resolution” endorsing V.K. Sasikala as the new party head. “The (AIADMK) resolution copy was in Tamil so the ECI has requested a translated copy in English as well from the AIADMK.”

The AIADMK is in the middle of a storm after V.K. Sasikala was chosen to replace O. Panneerselvam as the new Chief Minister, triggering a rebellion. Panneerselvam alleged on Tuesday night that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister by V.K. Sasikala — a long-time confidante of Jayalalithaa.

