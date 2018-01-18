Election Commission to announce dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today

EC announces Assembly election dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland in the national capital on Thursday.

The Legislative Assembly elections 2018 in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be conducted in a single phase.

The polling in all the three states is likely to be held in February. (ANI)

