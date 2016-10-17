Election dates announced for Aravangurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram

Chennai, Oct 17 :The polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and the bypoll for Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency would be held on November 19, a senior official of the the Election Commission of India said on Monday.

The Election Commission had cancelled the polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, originally scheduled along with all other constituencies on May 16, following seizure of a huge sum of money by election officials.

The bypoll in Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of AIADMK member S.M. Seenivel, who won the seat in Madurai district but passed away before he took oath as the member of the 15th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The gazette notification for polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies would be issued on October 26 and the last days of filing nominations is on November 2.

The date for scrutiny of nomination is on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on November 5.

After the polling on November 19, the counting of votes is scheduled on November 22 and the date before which election shall be completed is on November 24.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in districts where the constituencies are located, the ECI stated in a release.