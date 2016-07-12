Electric cars affordable to middle-class would lead to a revolution in the auto industry

New Delhi, July 12: The success of the electric car depends on whether its prices can be brought down, which requires the automobile companies to focus more on research. If it is made in such a way that, even middle class families could afford its price, the industry could grab great success in the auto industry.

Emphasising that electric cars were the future, the Union government here on Thursday said it is time for the auto industry to manufacture more such vehicles.

“It is time for the auto industry to manufacture more electric vehicles. I am confident electric vehicles will be a success story,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at the CNBC-TV18 Auto CEO Summit, as reported by economictimes.com.

The minister said the success of the electric car depends on whether its prices can be brought down, which requires the automobile companies to focus more on research.

“The industry needs to focus on research for electric vehicles. I think if the prices come down, electric cars will do well,” Gadkari said.

Quite apart from health, there are sound macroeconomic reasons for India to switch to electricity. The country’s domestic reserves of lithium are if anything less significant than its oil endowment (though it’s the second-biggest producer of graphite, an equally essential raw material for rechargeable batteries). But an electric car uses that metal only when it’s manufactured, whereas a conventional one drinks oil year-in, year-out.

Mahindra and Mahindra Executive Director Pawan Kumar Goenka stressed that the country needs to attract global automobile majors to conduct research and development for electric cars in India.

Assuming domestic generation capacity can be found to charge all those batteries, India has much to gain from a switch away from gasoline. Its economy, as well as its population, would be much healthier.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is trying to put out electric buses by the end of this year, its Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles Ravindra Pisharody said.