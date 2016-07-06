Lilium -its an electric-powered plane that can take off from your garden

Germany July 6 :Imagine an aircraft that can be powered from a wall socket, take off from the garden, and with electric engines so quiet the noise won’t bother the neighbors.

That’s the vision behind Lilum, an ultralight electric plane concept that its German design team hope to have on sale by 2018.

The egg-shaped two-seater would take ascend and descend vertically, like a helicopter, so it could use helipads.

It requires only a flat area of 15 meters by 15 meters to take off and land.

It’s only at the prototype stage, but its engineers say it could reach a top speed of 400 km/h, with a range of 500 kilometers.