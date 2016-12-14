Elephant herd goes on rampage after calf falls in pit at Kandali tea garden

December 14, 2016 | By :

Dec 14, 2016: An elephant calf fell into a pit and seriously injured at Kandali tea garden in Nagaon Wednesday morning. The incident occurred after a herd of at least 50 elephants were passing through the tea garden when the calf slipped into the ditch. The calf was later rescued by the locales. On the other hand reports came in that the herd of elephants went on a rampage destroying houses and paddy fields at Barhampur, Singiaputoni besides other areas. Forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma is scheduled to visit the affected areas later in the day.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
MP panchayat asks Bhind resident woman to beg, take dip in Ganga for killing calf
Elderly woman in Cambodia marries calf , says reunited with her deceased husband again
Goons go on rampage and ransacked Bhaldarpura’s Maharaja Furnitures in Nagpur
Convergsys call center employee woman falls from 7th floor to her death in Gurgaon
Car owned by member of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s HYV runs over calf and dragged it for 20 metres
Sacramento woman falls 60 feet off restricted area of Foresthill Bridge, while taking a selfie,fractures bones
Top