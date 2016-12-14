Elephant herd goes on rampage after calf falls in pit at Kandali tea garden

Dec 14, 2016: An elephant calf fell into a pit and seriously injured at Kandali tea garden in Nagaon Wednesday morning. The incident occurred after a herd of at least 50 elephants were passing through the tea garden when the calf slipped into the ditch. The calf was later rescued by the locales. On the other hand reports came in that the herd of elephants went on a rampage destroying houses and paddy fields at Barhampur, Singiaputoni besides other areas. Forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma is scheduled to visit the affected areas later in the day.