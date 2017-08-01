Elephant stops a truck in a forest to munch on the potatoes in West Bengal’s West Midnapore

August 1, 2017 | By :
Elephant stops a truck in a forest to munch on the potatoes in West Bengal's Midnapore

Kolkata,August1:In a video that currently has the Internet amazed, an elephant is seen stopping a truck in a forest to munch on the potatoes loaded on it. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at the Garhbeta forest in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district. The 2-minute-long clip shows the full grown elephant removing the truck’s tarpaulin cover and taking potatoes from it, undeterred by crowds creating a ruckus in an attempt to drive the jumbo away. Even bursting firecrackers near it made no difference to the determined tusker.

The elephant’s snack break halted traffic and prompted other truck drivers to come out and record the incident on their phones.

Incidents of man-elephant conflict in West Bengal are not uncommon. Wildlife experts say the destruction of animal habitats in the country is one of the main reasons for the increase in encounters between wild animals and villagers in rural areas of India.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Bizarre explosions happen off the Digha coast in West Bengal’s East Midnapore 
Elephant conservation NGO head,Wayne Lotter,shot and killed by an unknown gunman in Tanzania
Woman was violently mauled to death by an elephant in Kuanrmunda range of Rourkela forest
US driver with truck carrying eels , overturned on Highway 101 in Oregon,dumping slime causing five car crash
Ganja worth more than Rs 1 crore found in truck which met an accident in Bhawanipatna of Koraput district
Watch Donald Trump go into over drive riding in the cab of a tractor-trailer truck
Top