Eman Ahmed, heaviest women passes away at hosptal in Abu dhabi

Abu Dhabi, September 25: Egyptian women Eman Ahmed, heaviest woman, died on Monday at an Abu Dhabi hospital, merely a week after she completed 37.

Ahmed was in Mumbai earlier in 2017 and underwent a weight-loss surgery.

She was under treatment for three months in the Saifee Hospital, Mumbai during which time she lost nearly 250 kilograms.

Officials at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital, where she was being treated after her release from Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said she had died of co-morbid conditions including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

The hospital said: “She had been under the supervision of a medical team of over 20 doctors from different specialities who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the UAE. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Ahmed, from Alexandria in Egypt, came to India in February and underwent a Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy surgery performed by a team of doctors led by Muffazal Lakdawala.

Previously, doctors had shared videos of her recovery, claiming that she was healing three times faster than they had planned.

