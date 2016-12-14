Embarrassment awaits opposition if they bring up Kiren Rijiju issue in Parliament: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, December 14: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday defended Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, regarding his alleged involvement in Arunachal Hydro-electric project, saying if the opposition raises the issue in parliament then it would have to face embarrassment.

“If Opposition raises Kiren Rijiju’s issue in Parliament, they will have to face a lot of embarrassment. They will have to face a lot of truth,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress, Naqvi said that one gets to see the grand old party’s political hypocrisy in new way every time.

“The grand old party’s political hypocrisy comes every day in a brand new manner. Because they lack logic and facts, they come up with a new political propaganda every day,” he said.

Also reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement stating that if he speaks in parliament, an earthquake would occur, Naqvi said even they would like to see what happens when he speaks.

“We want Rahul Gandhi ji to speak in Parliament. Let’s see what earthquake comes and where does it occur, in parliament or country,” he said.

Responding to former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s comment tagging demonetisation as the biggest calamity, Naqvi said the master of scams will see scams in a dream also.

“The supreme master of scams will see scams in a dream also, which is why they come up with such stories every day,” he said.

Stating that the Congress is only trying to hinder the fight launched by the government against corruption, Naqvi said that their attempt is only to fool people.

“It is an attempt to stop the fight against corruption and the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upliftment and empowerment of the poor,” he said. (ANI)