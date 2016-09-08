Embarrassment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh ,Amandeep Kaur claims that 52 women workers from Delhi were sexually exploited by party leaders

Chandigarh,Sept8: In more embarrassment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former convenor of Punjab’s Ferozepur unit and state committee member Amandeep Kaur has now made a startling claim that 52 women workers from Delhi were sexually exploited by party leaders.

While levelling serious allegations, Kaur said, “AAP came to power on the issue of women’s safety in the aftermath of the 2016 Delhi-gang rape case and Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal had made tall promises to provide security to women. However, the reality is that women are not safe within the party.”

“During a state-level meeting, I was abused too and foul language was used against me. I apprised Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh about the incident, and even staged a dharna outside Kejriwal’s place, but all resulted in vain,” she added.

“Out of 52 women, one committed suicide, I will release the list of 51 other victims soon,” she said.

Kaur’s claim can seriously dent party’s image ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2017.

Fresh allegations against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party members come at a time when a Punjab party Observer Vijay Chauhan and ex-women and child welfare and social welfare minister Sandeep Kumar are already facing serious charges of rape.

Kumar was sacked from the council of ministers by Arvind Kejriwal after he received a nine-minute-long CD in which Kumar was purportedly shown in a compromising position with a woman.

The woman had alleged in her complaint that she was sexually harassed by Kumar at his office-cum-residence in Sultanpuri area where she had gone to get her ration card made.

She had also alleged that Kumar had offered her a spiked cold drink following which she could not recall what exactly happened with her and how she had acted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will undertake a four-day visit to poll-bound Punjab beginning today and hear out the grievances of party workers in the state, a visit which at a time when AAP is facing “crisis” over several issues including sacking of Sucha Singh Chhotepur as Punjab Convenor