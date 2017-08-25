Embrace the experience of travelling even at being in the parenthood zone  

New Delhi, August 25: Once you enter the parenthood zone, the concept of vacation seems like a dream. Those long road trips, beach getaways and a holiday on the cruise becomes too good to be true.

Babies get restless during a long journey and hence when you are travelling with your baby, there are a lot of things you have to consider otherwise it can take away your excitement! That’s why it is important to be fully-equipped with all the essential things that can help make your journey smooth, hassle-free and most importantly, stress-free.

Once, you reach your destination, the first thing that you do is to unpack your stuff and arrange it according to your convenience. Set up your room as close and as comfortable as your home. Make sections in the room like changing area, playing area and eating area so that the baby can crawl around freely while you are sitting and enjoying with your partner. With all these products at your rescue, you can ensure that the baby is comfortable and happy so that you can have a great time.

Here’s a checklist of the essential items, by Vijay Goel, spokesperson from U-Grow India and director of Sunheri Marketing Pvt. Ltd., which you can carry while travelling-

# Carry baby stroller and move around freely

Holidaying with a baby doesn’t mean that you have to restrict yourself within the premises. Go out for walks and breathe in fresh air. In this case, a baby stroller comes to the rescue. A lightweight, durable, baby stroller that reclines quickly is the best solution while travelling. Even if you are shopping, or are busy with something, you can place the baby in the stroller and enjoy the moment.

# Use inflatable mattress for cars to ensure baby’s comfort

While travelling, it is very difficult and uncomfortable for the baby to sit in the car for long hours. You can use a car mattress that offers space to the child to move around or crawl freely. These mattresses are portable, easy to carry and let your baby sleep without the chances of falling in between the seats.

# Keep a health-check with contactless infrared thermometer

Although we wish that you don’t have to use this while travelling, one should be well-prepared. The contactless infrared thermometer works on the advanced technology and measures temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm. It also keeps a record of the last 30-32 temperatures. Apart from this, the thermometer can measure temperatures of various surfaces and liquids etc.

# Store baby food in milk powder and bottle container

The baby may feel hungry anytime, anywhere and hence, you should always have his food with you. Store the food and milk in safe containers that don’t leak. Ample varieties of milk containers are available in the market that is non-toxic, lightweight, glossy and highly durable. One should go with containers made from food grade polypropylene which is not-easily deform-able.

# Nasal aspirator for the baby

The change of weather may have a drastic effect on the health of the baby. A nasal aspirator is highly effective to let your baby breathe easily when you are out. If the baby is ill, a nasal aspirator is a great product to clear the stuffy nose and congestion. Buy an aspirator that has spare seals, run on battery so that you can carry it along.

# Breast pumps for mothers

Since you may feel uncomfortable in feeding the child openly, breast pumps come handy. Available in manual as well as electric form, breast pumps have removable elements that are easy to transport and assemble. Review all the products in the market and choose the best breast pump as per your requirements.

So be prepared and embrace the experience of travelling with your baby!

(Inputs from ANI)