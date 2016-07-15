Eminent litterateur and social activist Mahasweta Devi, in a critical condition

Kolkata, July 15: Social activist and writer Mahasweta Devi on Friday continued to be in a critical condition and on life support, said a doctor at the hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.

Undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital for over 45 days, her condition continues to remain very critical, doctors said.

“A dialysis was performed on Thursday night. The major problem is that her kidneys are not functioning properly and we are providing her renal support. There has been no improvement in her condition and she is still critical,” a doctor told ILT.

The 90-year-old writer-activist, who is known for her dedicated service for the welfare of tribals in different parts of India, is suffering from multiple age-related ailments besides blood infection and urinary tract infection.

She has been administered antibiotics and given renal support.

The Jnanpith, Padma Vibhushan and Magsaysay awardee has been suffering from age-related illness for a long time. Earlier this year she had been admitted to the same hospital with age-related ailments.