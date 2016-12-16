Emma Stone attracts fan stir at ‘La La Land’ screening in London

London [UK], Dec. 16: Emma Stone, who has received multiple award nominations for her role in ‘La La Land’, caused a big stir in the crowd while leaving a theatre in London.

The 28-year-old attracted ample amounts of fan attention as she left the Picturehouse Central cinema after a special screening of her new musical movie, reports the Daily Mail.

Stone is on a roll this week, having received nominations in both the SAG and ‘Golden Globe Award’, however, she kept her look understated and chic, dressed in a smart black ensemble-sombre black dress and a caped jacket.

Keeping her auburn locks in silky curls and her make-up to a minimum, the ‘Easy A’ star was all smiles as she made her way through the crowd of screaming fans.

Stone’s double nomination should be a welcome boost as she looks ahead to the forthcoming Academy Award nominations and a reasonable chance at winning her first Oscar.

Co-star Ryan Gosling has also picked up double award nominations in the categories for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role’ and ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.’

‘La La Land’ harks back to Tinseltown’s golden era of big musicals, focusing on the lives of an actress and a jazz musician who fall in love while struggling to make it.

The Damien Chazelle directed flick goes on general release in UK on January 13, 2017. (ANI)