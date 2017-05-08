Emmauel Macron gets elected president of France defeating Marine Le Pen
Paris,May8: Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, resoundingly defeating Marine Le Pen, the far-right nationalist who threatened to pull out of the European Union.
The result brought to a close a tumultuous and polarized campaign that defied prediction at nearly every turn, although not at the end. Pre-election polls had forecast a sizable Macron victory, and he delivered – winning some 66 percent of the vote.
The landslide was just the latest blow in 2017 for far-right movements that had seemed to be on the march last year but have suffered setbacks in recent months across continental Europe.
Final highlights of the election
- Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, 39, who was unknown three years ago ago, has become France’s youngest-ever president after an estimated 65% to 35% victory in the second round run-off against Front National’s right-wing leader Marine Le Pen.
- The resounding win has been hailed by his supporters as holding back a tide of populism after the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.
- In Macron’s fairly subdued victory speech the political outsider vowed to unite a divided and fractured France, saying the world was watching and “waiting for us to defend the spirit of the Enlightenment, threatened in so many places”.
- Despite her loss, Le Pen’s score marked a historical high point for the French right. In a defiant concession speech, Le Pen said she was leader of “the biggest opposition force” in France and vowed to radically overhaul her party.
- Turnout for the vote was the lowest in 40 years.
- Macron now faces the challenge of trying to win a parliamentary majority for his fledgling political movement En Marche! in legislative elections next month. Without a majority, he will not be able to carry out his manifesto promises.
- World leaders including Trump, Theresa May and Justin Trudeau have congratulated Macron.
- The British prime minister spoke to Macron in a brief call in which the pair discussed Brexit. Macron also had a “warm” conversation with German chancellor Angela Merkel.
- Financial markets have been muted in response to Macron’s victory, the Euro remaining fairly flat in early Asian trading.