Emmy Awards 2016, Priyanka Chopra carrying her red-blooded woman persona slays the red carpet 

Los Angeles, September 20: Our very own Priyanka Chopra — carrying her red-blooded woman persona to the red carpet in a flowy scarlet gown — presented an award at the 68th Emmy Awards, even as Game of Thrones again proved that it owns the show with 12 trophies to its name.

Priyanka presented the award to Susanne Bier along with Tom Hiddleston. Bier was awarded for directing a limited series, movie or a dramatic special for The Night Manager. The Quantico star looked resplendent in a one-shouldered Jason Wu gown, finishing it out with a sleek side-parted ponytail, reports indianexpress.com.

Fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” and comedy “Veep” won the top Emmys for a second straight year on Sunday, fending off challenges from newcomers. On a night when politics played large in the midst of an extraordinary 2016 U.S. election campaign, “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also won her fifth straight Emmy for her role in the satirical White House comedy.

Egyptian-American Rami Malek took home his first Emmy for best drama actor for playing a socially inept computer hacker in “Mr. Robot,” while Canadian Tatiana Maslany was a surprise winner for playing a woman with multiple cloned personalities in “Orphan Black.”

“Game of Thrones,” which went into Sunday’s show with a leading 23 nominations, won a total of 12 Emmys, including for directing and writing.

True crime also made its mark. “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” FX’s 10-hour dramatization of the former football player’s 1995 double murder trial and sensational acquittal won nine Emmys, including for best limited series, writing, for lead actors Sarah Paulson and Courtney B. Vance and supporting actor Sterling K. Brown.

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the vainglorious U.S. president Selina Meyer on HBO’s “Veep”, apologized for what she called “the current political climate.”

“I think that ‘Veep’ has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels like a sobering documentary,” she said while accepting the award.

Elsewhere, Jeffrey Tambor won best comedy actor for a second time for his role as a father who transitions to a woman in Amazon’s ground-breaking “Transparent.

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Kate McKinnon, who plays Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, won supporting comedy actress, and John Oliver’s biting “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won the Emmy for variety talk series.

Check the full list of Emmys 2016 winners here:

Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Comedy Series: Veep

Mini-Series or Movie: The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

TV Movie: Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Key & Peele ,Comedy Central

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor in a Drama: Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Supporting Actress in a Drama: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Louie Anderson, Baskets

Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie: Regina King, American Crime

Reality Host: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Competition Program: The Voice

Writing for a Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None

Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, Battle of the Bastards

Writing for a Mini-Series or Movie: D.V. DeVincentis, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia

Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping

Directing for a Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, Transparent ,Man on the Land

Directing for a Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, Battle of the Bastards

Directing for a Mini-Series or Movie: Susanne Bier, The Night Manage

Directing for a Variety Series: Ryan McFaul, Inside Amy Schumer

Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, Grease: Live

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Margo Martindale, The Americans

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Peter Scolari, Girls

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live