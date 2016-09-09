Emotional parents more likely to give moral boost to kids

London, Sep 9 : Children with emotional parents are more likely to be successful, a study has found.

The research found that a caring and emotionally attentive environment is liable to be a long-term game-changer.

“The findings support developmental theories which propose that a high emotional quality in the mother-child interaction (attachment security) fosters the cognitive development of the child,” said Schneider-Hassloff, researcher at University of Ulm, in Germany.

Looking at 27 children aged between four and six, the study examined the quality of the emotional bond to their parents and their cognitive control including resisting temptation, their ability to remember things and whether they are shy or withdrawn.

First, the researchers looked at the quality of the emotional bond — referred to as emotional availability (EA) — between mothers and children.

Second, the children’s executive functions were measured through a number of exercises.

Finally, the study measured the neural responses of children who were tasked to inhibit certain aspects of their behaviour. This was achieved through EEG (Electroencephalography) by measuring small variations in voltage in certain key parts of the brain.

Parents who encourage independence in their kids while remaining emotionally available, give their young ones a better chance at future success.

“This study investigated the association between emotional interaction quality and the electrophysiological correlates of executive functions in preschool children for the first time thereby shedding new light on the long-term importance of emotional nurturing,” Hassloff added in the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

Even in hardship, parents can create an emotional space that will have long-lasting and powerful consequences for the child’s future life-skills, the study suggested.