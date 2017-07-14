Employees in a government office wear helmets while working inside office to protect themselves from falling roof in Bihar’s Champaran

July 14, 2017 | By :
Employees in a government office wear helmets while working inside office to protect themselves from falling roof in Bihar's Champaran

Patna,July14:In Bihar’s Champaran district, employees in a government office wear helmets while working inside office to protect themselves from falling parts of roof.

Those visiting the office also have to cover their head for protection, reported News18.

The building is very old and is in such bad condition that emloyees believe the roof can cave in anytime.

Despite Bihar government’s warning people continue to work as they can’t remain absent from their duties, the employees informed the news channel.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Here are some tricks to burn calories while sitting at your desk
After 10 deaths in 5 weeks, Delhi Lt Governor orders to clean sewers, drains using machines
Bihar Floods: Army Column, Engineer Task Force appointed for rescue operations
Australian woman broadcaster shows what to do while wrangling a snake out of her office
Former office furniture Steelcase executive at its helm of Ford transforms it
Gangster Bablu Dubey shot dead inside West Champaran’s Bettiah court premises
Top