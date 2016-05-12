Enakku Innoru Per Irukku Audio released

Chennai, May 12: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launches GV Prakash’s Enakku Innoru Per Irukku Audio. Enakku Innoru Per Irukku is an upcoming Tamil action-comedy film written and directed by Sam Anton and Produced by A Subashkaran under Lyca Productions. The film features GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role, with Anandhi, Nirosha, Saravanan, Karunas, Yogi Babu and Vijay Varadharaj in the supporting roles. The first look poster of the film is revealed by director AR Murugadoss. Telugu version of the film has been titled Naku Inko Perundi.

The soundtrack of the movie was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant and film editing is handled by Ruben.

