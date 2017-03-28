Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam

March 28, 2017 | By :
BSF
Delhi police and UP ATS arrests 3 ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor.

Budgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 28: An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.
The operation is going on in Budgam’s Chadoora. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries as of now.
Meanwhile, some terrorists barged into the residence of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police and a Constable in Kashmir’s Shopian district and ransacked their houses in Jammu last night. The terrorists fired gunshots in air before fleeing from the spot. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Terrorists attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir
At least 11 killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Taliban claims responsibility
A great soul: Gautam Gambhir pays for educating children of martyred brave hearts
BRICS Summit 2017: Worldwide deplore terrorist attacks, wherever and by whomsoever, without justification
Police recovers body of another Maoist from Sukma attack site
India mourns the death of its two Army Jawans in Kashmir’s Shopian attack
House arrest of mastermind Saeed extended for two more months
Top