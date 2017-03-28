Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam

Budgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 28: An encounter is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.

The operation is going on in Budgam’s Chadoora. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries as of now.

Meanwhile, some terrorists barged into the residence of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police and a Constable in Kashmir’s Shopian district and ransacked their houses in Jammu last night. The terrorists fired gunshots in air before fleeing from the spot. (ANI)