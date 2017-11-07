Encroachments along Adyar river, Madras HC directs Kancheepuram Distt. Collector to file report on removal steps

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 7: A letter dated 16 October that was written to the Chief Justice by the residents of Varadharajapuram alleged encroachments along the Adyar river.

The Madras High Court directed the Kancheepuram District Collector to file a report with regard to the number of encroachments and steps taken for their removal.

The bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar noted on Monday that although the eviction is issued, no further action was taken for removal of the encroachments to prevent flooding of the area.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar directed Government Pleader TN Rajagopalan to obtain instructions from the government. A report must be filed by the Kancheepuram Collector with regard to the number of encroachments and the steps taken for their removal.

The letter was sent by the residents of Varadharajapuram to the Chief Justice saying that there were encroachments in the Adyar river passing through their area and no action is initiated by the authorities.

According to reports on Monday, the Government Pleader TN Rajagopalan told the bench that around 17 writ petitions are filed with regard to encroachments, of which eight are disposed but still nine are pending.

The bench directed the Registry to post all nine writ petitions and posted the matter for next hearing on November 20.

The high flow of catchment water from the paddyfields of Karanodai, Sothuperumbedu villages in Tiruvallur district caused the bund of Kosathalaiyar to break on Monday. An underground pipe that carries the catchment water from the two villages was weakened after the rains over the last few days and eroded the sand into the river. So, the pipe could not handle the excess pressure.