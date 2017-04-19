End of Mannargudi Mafia: Stepping down from AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran thanks cadres for support

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 19: After being ousted from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), T.T.V. Dinakaran on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to all his party office bearers and cadres for their full-fledged support.

“Extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my party office bearers and cadres who’ve extended their full-fledged support to me till now,” TTV Dinakaran tweeted.

AIADMK leader and state Finance Minister D. Jayakumar yesterday announced that V.K. Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran were decided to be ‘delinked’ from the party.

Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK.

Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party’s affairs.

He said that he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary ‘illegal’.

However, Dinakaran has today refused to step aside from the post, saying he had to discuss it with her aunt Sasikala who had appointed him.

Late night on Monday, several ministers of the state held a meeting to talk about the possible merger of two factions. (ANI)