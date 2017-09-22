End to Cow Vigilantism: SC directs all states to file compliance report

New Delhi, September 22: In connection with the incidents of violence due to cow vigilantism, Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to file a compliance report.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said that all states are under an obligation to compensate the victims of cow vigilantism.

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have already filed their compliance report to the apex court. Following, apex court has asked other states to file their compliance report soon.

Next hearing on the matter by apex court will be on October 31. Responding to a plea filed by Sehzad Poonawalla, had the Supreme Court passed the order.

The plea alleged that, in the name of cow protection, these groups were committing atrocities against the Dalits and other minorities. They needed to be “regulated and banned in the interest of social harmony, public morality and law and order in the country”.

