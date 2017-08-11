Is it the end of the world from the heavens? Planet Nibaru on collision course with Earth says conspiracy theorists ,an apocalyptic prophecy

Washington,August11:An invisible planet that has no gravitational field will crash into the Earth on September 23, believers assert. But will anybody even notice?

Conspiracy theorists say the coming solar eclipse in the northern hemisphere heralds the ‘arrival’ of an apocalyptic prophecy.

David Meade, who has published a book on the subject (yes, there’s still time to rush out and buy it), says he has found biblical passages pointing to the coming celestial catastrophe.

But prophecy isn’t an exact science.

Originally Meade said the impact was due in October.

Now it’s September.

It will likely change again.

INVISIBLE WANDERER

Nibiru — a mythical ‘wandering’ planet, lost in our solar system — is supposed to have hit us before. It had been tied to the 2012 Mayan “Year Zero” apocalypse, which never happened.

The planet has never been seen by astronomers, who have in recent decades completed several full-sky surveys. As it gets closer, it should at least be blocking out the stars behind it – if not reflecting some of the Sun’s light.

Nor has its gravitational pull been observed on other celestial bodies — something that would enable astronomers to figure out where to look.

Also sometimes called “Planet X” and tied to the real astronomical mystery of “Planet IX” — whose existence is inferred by the way its gravity appears to be tossing about asteroids far beyond Pluto in the Kuiper Belt — the idea of such a world gained popularity in the 1973 book “The 12th Planet”. Author Zecharia Sitchin said it was the home of an ancient race of aliens — though how they could survive such an erratic orbit was overlooked.

But Meade pins the planet’s existence on the Old Testament, Isaiah, Chapter 13, verses 9-10:

“See, the Day of the Lord is coming — a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger — to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it.

“The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light. The rising Sun will be darkened and the Moon will not give its light.”

These passages could apply to any solar eclipse, which have had a terrifying effect on ancient cultures throughout history.

This time, though, Meade says he’s deciphered a hidden code that reveals its ‘true’ date.

MAGIC NUMBERS

Through some convoluted logic, Meade argues this fits his “33 Convergence” idea — where he claims a swath of significant events are all related to the number.

“When the eclipse begins on August 21, the sunrise will be dark, just as Isaiah predicts,” he says. “The Moon involved is called a black moon. These occur about every 33 months. In the Bible, the divine name of Elohim appears 33 times in Genesis.

He added: “The eclipse will start in Lincoln Beach, Oregon — the 33rd state — and end on the 33rd degree of Charleston, South Carolina. Such a solar eclipse has not occurred since 1918, which is 99 years — or 33 times three.”

You guessed it, 33 days after this eclipse on the 23rd of September (24th in Australia), a prophecy outlined in the New Testament book of Revelations will unfold.

(IT NEVER HAPPENED): ‘Blood Moons’ herald the apocalypse

Revelations 12 states that a woman “clothed with the Sun, with the Moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head” will give birth.

Couched in astrological (not astronomical) terms, September 23 marks the day the Moon will cross the feet of the constellation Virgo, with the nine stars of Leo and the planets Mercury, Venus and Mars clustered near her head.

The appearance of Jupiter in the same area is the ‘birth’ the text relates to, Meade states.

It could be he’s right.

It could be an invisible planet. It may have had no physical influence on the planets around it to reveal its presence.