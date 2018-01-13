Enforcement Directorate arrests former Andhra Bank director Anup Prakash Garg over money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former director of Andhra Bank Anup Prakash Garg with regards to a money laundering case.

Investigation in this matter revealed that Anup routed money in a Kolkata-based shell company.

Earlier in December, the ED filed prosecution complaints against Delhi businessman, Gagan Dhawan, and also attached assets worth Rs 1.17 crore in relation to the same money laundering case.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed before it by the ED in the money laundering case of Rs 5,000-crore bank loan fraud by the Sandesara Group of Companies.

Following the investigations in the Rs 5,000-crore money laundering case of the Sterling Biotech Group, the ED has provisionally attached a plot owned by Gagan Dhawan in DLF Phase III, Gurgaon, to the extent of Rs 1.17 crore.

Dhawan was arrested by the ED on November 1 for his role in assisting and facilitating the Sandesaras in money laundering. (ANI)