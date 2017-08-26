Enforcement Directorate arrests meat exporter Moin Qureshi for alleged money laundering case

New Delhi, August 26: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Moin Qureshi, the meat exporter on Friday night related to the connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Moin Qureshi would be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday.

The officials told Press Trust of India that Moin Qureshi was not cooperating in the investigation. He was investigated for allegedly transferring funds through hawala operators to Dubai, London and Europe. The meat exporter is also under the Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation for suspected tax evasion, money laundering and corruption.

The Income Tax Department previously carried out searches against Moin Qureshi and his firm AMA Group in February 2014, after which a case was filed against him. The Income Tax Department found that Moin Qureshi had 11 bank lockers in the names of his employees and associates. An investigation led the Income Tax Department Department to a few foreign assets belonging to the accused and his family.

Moin Qureshi left the country on October 15, 2016, in spite of the Enforcement Directorate issued a Look Out notice against him. The accused returned in November to dismiss himself in the case. In February 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Moin Qureshi and others based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Previous Central Bureau of Investigation Director AP Singh and two others were also named in the FIR.