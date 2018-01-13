Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at Karti Chidambaram’s Delhi, Chennai homes

January 13, 2018
Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at Karti Chidambaram's Delhi, Chennai homes

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at former union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s homes in Delhi and Chennai in the alleged INX Media bribery case, on Friday.

During the filing of the report, the raid was on-going.

According to sources, the ED officials reached there at 7.30 a.m. There were about five officials at their residence.

More details are awaited.

