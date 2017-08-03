Enforcement Directorate extends custody of JKDFP chairman Shabir Shah to one more day.

Srinagar/New Delhi, August 3: The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party(JKDFP) Shabir Shah’s Enforcement Directorate(ED) remand got extended by one more day, in connection with the 2005 terror funding case. The Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shabir Shah, Mohammad Aslam Wani and the protesters.

On July 24, The National Investigation Agency arrested seven protesters over money laundering charges. The seven leaders were Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate who were later transported to 10-day National Investigation Agency custody. On July 25, Shabir Shah was arrested from his residence where he was under house arrest from a very long time in Srinagar. Reportedly, he was presented in the Patiala House Court, following that he was sent to a 7-day Enforcement Directorate custody.

Shabir Shah was summoned for terror financing by the Enforcement Directorate, according to the confession of 35-year old Mohammad Aslam Wani. Mohammad Aslam Wani told the Special cell of Delhi Police that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shabir Shah by money laundering. The accused were charged under various sections of The Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Unlawful Activities(Prevention)Act.

The National Investigation Agency visited Srinagar in May regarding the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned all the leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring of funds and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency tracked specifically questioned separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba during that time.