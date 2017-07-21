Enforcement Directorate files charge-sheet against Misa Bharti’s CA Rajesh Agarwal in money laundering case

New Delhi, July 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Agarwal in connection with a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering case. The accused in the chargesheet filed against Agarwal are listed herewith. Jain Brothers were the first to be chargesheeted.

-Surrender and Virendera Jain

-Jagat Project. Sant Lak Aggarwal

-Satish Kumar Bagria. Divine Infra Con

-Index Securities

-Ashish Capital Services Private Limited. Ad Fin Capitals

-Shalini Holding. Apurva Raining Finance

-Care well Exims. Eagle Infrastructure Private Limited

-Euro Asia Mercantile Private Limited

-Time Age Leasing and Finance

-Hum Tum Mercantile Private limited

-Intellectual Builders

-KDG Properties

-Lotus Real Con Private Limited

-Mani Mala Delhi Properites

-Nandal Finance and Leasing

-Pilicon Private Limited

-Singhal Securities Private Limited

-Quality Cyber Tech Private Limited

-Solomon Holding Private Limited

-Amarnath Finance Private Limited

-Sunny Cast and Forged Private Limited

-Utaav Securities Private Limigdx

-VIP Leasing and Finance

-Victory Software

-Virgin Capital Services

-Zenith Automation

-Tulika Securities

Misa Bharti was questioned for around eight hours on July 11 by the ED officials in connection with the case.

She was reportedly asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances. She was probed about her links with CA Rajesh Agarwal. Her husband Shailesh too was grilled by the ED in the corruption case.

On July 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, Shailesh and a firm allegedly linked to them in the money laundering probe involving shell companies. The ED is the third central probing body investigating alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Prasad’s family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached Benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees. The ED had arrested CA Rajesh Agarwal on March 20 for providing accommodation entries of about Rs. 60 lakh to a firm owned by Bharti and her husband. (ANI)