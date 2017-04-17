Enforcement Directorate files complaint against Aamir Gazdar, close aide of Dr. Zakir Naik

April 17, 2017 | By :
zakir naik
Zakir Naik. File photo.

New Delhi, April 17: The Enforcement Directorate has filed prosecution complaint against Aamir Gazdar, a close aide of Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik.  Dr. Zakir Naik is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, which faces chharges under PMLA.

The case against Gazdar was filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had arrested Gazdar on February 16, following his involvement in “all the illegalities” at Naik’s behest and instructions.

According to reports, the 250-page charge sheet contains statements of five persons, including Gazdar himself, Zakir Naik‘s sister and an accountant of Naik’s NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

The case against Gazdar is that he was appointed director in almost six firms started by Naik where the funds were laundered.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Naik and others last December after taking cognisance of a complaint registered by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had filed the case against Naik and some IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and the UAPA.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Enforcement Directorate arrests former Andhra Bank director Anup Prakash Garg over money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at Karti Chidambaram’s Delhi, Chennai homes
Sadan scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.41 cr of Chhagan Bhujbal
Karthi Chidambaram approaches Madras High Court after ED, CBI issued lookout notice
Enforcement Directorate extends custody of JKDFP chairman Shabir Shah to one more day
Shailesh Kumar-Lalu Prasad’s son-in law to appear before ED in money laundering case
Top