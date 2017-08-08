Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi Court seeking production of Indrani Mukherjea over INX media case.

New Delhi, August 8: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed an application in Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking production of former INX media chairman Indrani Mukherjee in connection with the INX media case.

Earlier in May, a FIR was lodged against former Union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti, Indrani Mukherjee, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter Mukherjea and Indrani’s media company INX Media in 2008.

INX Media operated channels like NewsX, 9X and 9X Music. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence a public servant and criminal misconduct.

The case was registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is alleged that while the clearance was only for Rs. 4 crores, the actual foreign investment was much higher, and this was allowed because Karti allegedly facilitated the deal. The CBI is also investigating a money trail and the bribe allegedly given to Karti.

According to reports, in 2008, Karti’s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) allegedly received Rs. 35 Lakhs from INX Media, on the same day another Rs.60 lakh was allegedly paid from INX Media to Northstar Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. On September 24, 2008, another tranche of 20,000 Dollars was allegedly paid to ASCPL’s Singapore subsidiary by INX Media.

The involvement of P. Chidambaram is also being investigated since he was a Union Minister then. Indrani, accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, is currently lodged in the Byculla prison. (ANI)