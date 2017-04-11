Enforcement Directorate moves PMLA court asking issuance of non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik.

New Delhi, April 11: Tightening the noose on Zakir Naik, the Enforcement Directorate ( ED) on Monday approached a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court asking issuance of non-bailable warrant against the controversial televangelist.

The move comes in the wake of Naik failing to appear before the agency despite being issued four summons.

The Enforcement Directorate had last month provisionally attached properties of Naik-led IRF worth Rs. 18.37 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the form of mutual fund, real estate properties and bank balances.

Earlier in November last year, the Enforcement Directorate had registered money laundering case against the IRF on the basis of FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency ( NIA).

It was alleged that Naik and his associates are indulging in unlawful activities. It was also alleged that Naik promotes enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through his provocative utterances.

During the PMLA investigation, Naik avoided all four summons issued to him.

The IRF, headed by Naik, moved a petition last year seeking directions against the ban imposed on it by the Central Government. (ANI)