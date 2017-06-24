New Delhi, June 24: The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly registered a case of money laundering against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, Dukhartan-e-Millat, Hizbul Mujhahideen and members of Hurriyat Conference in connection with the alleged terror funding from across the border to stoke unrest in the Kashmir.

The ED had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry against the Hurriyat leaders on May 19 to probe the funding from Pakistan through hawala channels, an illegal cash transfer system across borders run by money brokers.

Earlier this month, the counter-terror probe agency had carried out raids at over 33 places across Srinagar, Delhi and Haryana.