Enforcement Directorate seizes fresh Rs 1620 Crore assets of Vijay Mallya

With a special PMLA court allowing its plea for further attachments, the Enforcement Directorate has seized under CrPC laws fresh assets worth Rs 1,620 crore of liquor baron Vijay Mallya in connection with its money laundering case against him and others.

Officials said orders for the fresh attachment of ‘freezed and pledged shares’ have come into force with the pronouncement of the court order yesterday and the agency will soon serve the copies of the order to all the stakeholders involved in the case, including Mallya.

The special Prevention of Money laundering Act court of judge P R Bhavake here had yesterday declared Mallya a proclaimed offender and directed the Enforcement Directorate to attach movable properties which were listed by the agency in its plea to the court.

“The total value of these movable assets that have been seized is worth Rs 1,620 crore. This seizure is carried out under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and will be over and above the two earlier attachments worth Rs 8,041 crore issued under anti-money laundering laws,” an official said.