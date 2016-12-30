Enforcement Directorate slaps money laundering case against hate preacher Zakir Naik

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Enforcement Directorate registers a criminal case against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik under money laundering laws. The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has been investigating the foreign funding of Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation and the ED has referred to the polices findings in this regard as well.

The central government recently banned the IRF and declared it as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for five years.

In an open letter, Naik, 51, who is abroad, said he will pursue all legal options to get the ban repealed and that the judiciary will fail the Modi government in its ‘plans’.

Naik has been booked along with unnamed IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) beside various sections of UAPA.