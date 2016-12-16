Engineering duo cheat Flipkart of Rs1.05crores and 152 moblie phones in Jaipur

Jaipur,Dec16:An engineering graduate and a student pursuing the same course allegedly duped an e-commerce company of Rs. 1.05 crores and 152 expensive mobile phones by falsely claiming that they were delivered empty boxes.

Rajasthan Police Wednesday claimed to have busted the inter-state gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of its two members – Rahul Meena (20), a B.Tech student in Gwalior and Dharamraj Meena (20), an engineering graduate from Jaipur.

Flipkart had filed a complaint regarding the fraud following which police initiated investigation and arrested the duo yesterday. They were produced in a court that sent them on six-day police remand.

“The zonal manager of Flipkart, Manoj Chudhary had on September 24 complained that some persons had duped the company of Rs. 50 and 55 lakhs and 152 expensive phones,” Sawai Singh Godara, Superintendent of Police (city) said.

According to the e-commerce website, Dharamraj and Rahul had been ordering expensive mobile sets with different names, IDs and addresses. Then, they used to get refund from the company by falsely claiming that they have received empty boxes.

“They were involved in duping the company for last one-and-a-half-year. The doubt arose when the company officials noticed that two bank account numbers sent for refund were same,” the SP said.

The two had been leading a flashy and expensive life and owned luxury vehicles, he added.

Both are the residents of Beech Gawndi village in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested five other persons involved in purchase and resale of the mobile phones from the duo, Anil Joshi, SHO at Anantpura police station said.

More arrests in connection with the case are possible. Interrogation with the seven accused is underway, he added.