England vs Bangladesh Test : Stokes inspires England to dramatic 22-run win over B’desh

Chittagong [Bangladesh] , Oct 24: England escaped a big scare as they claimed an unlikely 22-run win over Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series, thanks to all-rounder Ben Stokes for bagging the final two wickets on day five at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.

Bangladesh began the day needing just 33 runs with two wickets remaining to clinch what could have been their maiden Test win over England.

Sabbir Rahman (unbeaten 64) and Taijul Islam (16) calmly added 10 runs before the latter was given lbw off Stokes’ delivery after the review.

In the same over, Stokes dismissed last man Shafiul Islam for a duck, thus eventually bundling out Bangladesh for 263 in their 286 runs chase.

Earlier, Shakib al Hasan scalped a five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh bundle out the Alastair Cook-led side for 240 in the second innings after the hosts conceded a first innings lead of 45 runs.

Stokes, who also contributed a significant 85 in his side’s second innings besides claiming six wickets overall, was declared ‘Man of the Match’.

With the win, England have now taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The two sides will play their second and final match on October 28 in Dhaka.