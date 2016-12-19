English Premier League: Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1

London, Dec 19 :Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 in round 17 of the English Premier League (EPL) football season at the Etihad Stadium and managed to hold the second place.

The Gunners finished the first half in the lead with a goal by Theo Walcott within five minutes of the game on Sunday, reports Efe.

Leroy Sane equalised in the 47th minute for the hosts before Raheem Sterling doubled it in 72nd minute.

Manchester City hold the second place in the table with 36 points as they wait for the result of the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on Monday.

Arsenal retreated to the fourth position with 34 points.

–IANS