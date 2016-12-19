Enhanced facilities for women troops on borders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the government will provide enhanced infrastructure and logistical facilities at border posts where women personnel have been deployed, under the command of various frontier guarding forces.

Singh, after taking salute at the 53rd Raising Day event of paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at its camp, said it was essential to have “gender-friendly” facilities at these far flung areas for women as the present support system is deficient.

“There should be gender-friendly infrastructure at border posts where women are deployed….I believe there is a deficiency in this regard. This needs to be improved. I believe those border posts where women personnel are deployed, more facilities should be provided there,” he said.