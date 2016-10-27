Enhanced viewing experience while protecting Your Eyes : BenQ Eye-Care Monitor

New Delhi, Oct 27: With increased use of technology in our lives, the time spent on the screen — small or big — has gone up considerably. Keeping in mind the need for an enhanced viewing experience while protecting the eyes, BenQ has launched a new monitor to preserve your optical health.

The Rs 17,500 BenQ EW2775ZH eye-care monitor comes with “Low Blue Light Plus” and “Brightness Intelligence” technology, offering features like “Smart Focus” and “Cinema” mode.

Other features include six-axis colour adjustment with “Advanced Motion Acceleration”, two HDMI 1.4 ports, VGA, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here is what works for the device.

The 27-inch monitor with black bezel design, at first glimpse, gives the impression of a large photo-frame.

The on-screen display (OSD) controls housed at the bottom right bezel are easy to use and let you access and navigate the settings menu, power the monitor on/off, select an input source and choose one of eight picture modes (Low Blue Light Plus, Cinema, Game, Photo, sRGB, Eco, M-book and User).

The Low Blue Light Plus technology filters potentially harmful blue light without upsetting the overall colour temperature or balance of the image, giving a healthier viewing environment.

The technology also offers four scenario modes — standard, entertainment, office and dark — to best suit users according to their needs.

With Brightness Intelligence technology, the monitor does all the work by detecting the amount of ambient light in the viewing environment and automatically adjusts the brightness for the most comfortable viewing experience possible, thereby eliminating the need to adjust manually.

The full-HD AMVA+ (Advanced Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment ‘Plus’) panel combined with 3000:1 native contrast ratio and true 8-bit colour, the monitor delivered high-fidelity images.

While watching full-HD movies, the monitor put up a decent show, producing good black levels, natural-looking skin tones and delivered immersive movie and video experience without eye-strain even after we watched the movies for a couple of hours.

Viewing email or word documents or surfing the web was sharp and an easy-to-read experience. The 2x2W speakers produced decent sound output during multi-media performance.

While watching content online, Smart Focus effectively minimises banner texts and ads to give you a rich-viewing experience on a full screen. Cinema mode, on the other hand, automatically processes and fine-tunes video content.

What does not work?

The stand on which the monitor rests keeps the monitor fixed and no ergonomic options exist to adjust it. The screen also wobbles and feels unsteady when touched hard with a finger stroke.

Conclusion: The BenQ EW2775ZH monitor lets you dive into video and images with high definition and colour, be it work or entertainment, while at the same time reducing eye strain for users who spend hours in front of a screen.