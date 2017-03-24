Enough is enough! Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warns docs of legal action

Mumbai, March 24: Describing the attitude of striking doctors as “adamant” and “insensitive”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today warned of legal action and gave them an ultimatum to resume duties after his meet with their representatives later this afternoon.

Making a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Enough is enough. If the doctors fail to resume work today, the government will not sit quietly. We cannot leave the patients to die. I am making a final attempt to break the deadlock today by meeting the doctors’ representatives. If no solution is found and doctors don’t resume work, they should be prepared to face legal action.”

Devendra Fadnavis said he failed to understand the “insensitive” attitude of doctors of leaving patients to die. “What is the difference between anti-social tendencies who beat up doctors and the doctors themselves who take oath to treat ill people. I am surprised at the adamant stand of the doctors despite assuring that the government fully supports their demand,” he said adding that the doctors have disregarded the directives of the High Court.

“People consider doctors to be like a God. They shouldn’t wait to be referred to as demons. What kind of politics is being done,” he asked.

Fadnavis said among their demands that have been accepted, include security audit of hospitals and access control to OP Department, casualty, and other wards.

The demand for armed security guards has also been accepted.

Fadnavis also said that government has promised free legal and medical aid to doctors in case of an attack and they will be treated as government servants.