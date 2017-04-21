Ensure safety of Kashmiri students, they are family: Rajnath Singh tells states

New Delhi, April 21: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon all states to ensure the safety of all Kashmiris all over the country, saying they were equal citizens of India.

Rajnath’s appeal comes a day after six Kashmiri students studying in Rajasthan’s Mewar University were injured following a scuffle with locals at a market in Chittorgarh district.

Banners calling for a boycott of Kashmiris and asking people from the Valley to leave Uttar Pradesh have also come up in Meerut in the wake of incidents of stone pelting on security forces in Jammu Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh, the Home Minister said today, “I have asked the Home Secretary to immediately issue an advisory to all the states to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students.

“The Kashmiri youth also contribute to the progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them.”

Stating that Kashmiris were a part of the family, he appealed to everyone to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students living in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Ram Madhav, Jammu and Kashmir minister Haseeb Drabu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Avinash Rai Khanna and Satpal Sharma underway at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu.