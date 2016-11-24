Ensure, society does not face harassment due to demonetisation, says Delhi court

New Delhi, November 24: A court here has directed government agencies to ensure that even a person on the lowest rung of society does not face harassment due to demonetisation.

“It becomes the duty of the implementation agencies to ensure that even the smallest person of this country is not inconvenienced or harassed, ” Additional District Judge Kamini Lau said.

The order came on Tuesday after a senior citizen — who had been ordered by the court to pay a fine — said a State Bank of India (SBI) branch had refused to accept her old currency notes totalling Rs 5,000.

The woman had gone to deposit the money in the bank account of the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

“Whenever the banker is faced with a situation where the question in his view relates to right to life/survival vis-a-vis convenience, it is the former which takes precedence and he needs to exercise his discretion as such.”

The court wondered why the bank did not accept the money when municipal authorities were also accepting taxes and penalties in the old currency.

The court was hearing a property dispute case filed by the woman against her relative.

The court had imposed fine on her after she failed compliance with the legal process. IANS