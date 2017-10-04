ENT dept at GMERS, Gotri offers free sialadenitis surgery in Gujarat

Vadodara,Oct04: Patients suffering from sialadenitis – an infection of the salivary glands no longer have to knock the doors of hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi for undergoing the surgery.

Sialoendoscopy helps us as we don’t need to remove salivary gland for removing duct stone,” he said. “Through sialoendoscopy instead of removing the gland, with the help of the scope the exact pathology is identified and tackled. Similarly, stone are also removed from the duct with the same set of instruments,” said Dr Hiren Soni, associate professor at ENT Department at GMERS, Gotri. At GMERS, however, patients can undergo the new scarless procedure and that too free of cost.

The same procedure otherwise costs anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs one lakh in metros.Earlier, when patients suffering from chronic sialadenitis were operated, the salivary glands were removed from such patients.

GMERS, Gotri, has become the first hospital in Gujarat where sialoendoscopy – an innovative technique that uses extremely narrow endoscopes to diagnose and treat many conditions of the salivary glands – has been started.So far, no private or government-run hospital in the state had the facility.