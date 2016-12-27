Entire Tamil Nadu wants to know the Mystery behind CM’s death: Jayalalithaa’s childhood friend Geetha

Chennai, Dec 27: A lady claiming to be the friend of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on Monday filed a petition before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court here seeking clarity over her death.

The petition will be heard on January 11 next year.

“I have filed a petition as a childhood friend of J. Jayalalithaa. We are family friends and I am also a member of the AIADMK for the last 24 years. I feel and suspect that there is some mystery in her death. It is not only my doubt, the entire state of Tamil Nadu and some others also doubt the same,” the lady Geetha told.

Geetha questioned as to why Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan did not release the footage of the late chief minister when she was undergoing treatment.

“If so many are having doubts related to the death what is the reason for this lady Sasikala not to release any footage of madam when she was being treated. Several celebrities and renowned personalities went to see her, but no one claimed they have seen even her glimpse,” she added.

Jayalalithaa breathed her last at Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on December 5 following a cardiac arrest after being under treatment for almost 75 days at the Apollo Hospitals.