Entry for Women in Sabarimala :  Kerala CPI-M government has taken a drastic u-turn 

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: In a surprising event, a day after the Kerala government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding their support towards ban on woman in Sabrimala temple, the Kerala CPM on Tuesday announced that the party was in a favour of allowing entrance to women irrespective of any age group.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said categorically that the Left Government would not back the previous UDF Government’s stand on the issue.

Kodiyeri said the LDF Government would file a fresh affidavit before the apex court’’, reports The New Indian Express.

He further said, “If there is a difficulty in allowing women of all ages, the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple affairs should bring it to the notice of the court.

The party is of the view that women should be allowed in all temples,” reports Hindustan Times.

In order to follow an archaic tradition, the temple does not allow women between the ages of 10 and 50 (“menstruating age being the reason”), to step inside its premises.

Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala is opening for a five-day monthly ritual starting July 16.

In a previous incident, UDF had argued to remove the ban which was opposed by the Congress-led UDF in the year 2007. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra who said that “A temple is a public religious place.

You cannot refuse entry to a woman who comes there. It violates the rights of women. We understand the seriousness of the issue.

Every right needs to be balanced but every balancing has its own limitations,” He later indicated that the case must be referred to a five-judge constitution bench.

With LDF’s victory in the May assembly elections, there were speculations that the ruling government would take required measures in order to counter the age-old discrimination against women in the temple which has been there for ages now.